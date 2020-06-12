Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition tech to police

(CNN) - Microsoft is the latest company refusing to sell facial recognition technology to police until federal regulations are put into place.

The announcement comes after IBM and Amazon announced they are limiting plans to sell the tech.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has put a spotlight on police reform.

Last year, a federal study by the national institute of standards and technology showed facial recognition algorithms frequently misidentify minorities and people of color.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said legislation on facial recognition should be firmly grounded in human rights.

The company put a one-year hold on sales of its facial recognition technology to law enforcement, in hopes of giving congress time to act.

