Advertisement

Mother kills 4 children, neighbor before taking own life, La. police say

Monroe Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Parkview Apartment Complex.
Monroe Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the Parkview Apartment Complex.(KNOE)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Six people lost their lives when a mother turned a gun on a neighbor and then killed four of her children before turning the gun on herself, police said.

According to Monroe police, it happened Thursday evening at Parkview Apartments.

Police say the shooter, identified as Brittany Tucker, encountered the first victim, identified as 20-year-old neighbor Antisha Logwood, and asked her "What are you laughing at?" before shooting and killing her.

Police say Tucker then went back to her apartment and shot and killed four of her children.

All of the children were 12 years of age or younger. One was a baby.

The children were identified as Tremayne Tucker, 12; Treshelle Tucker, 8; Treasure Tucker, 5; and Gloria Tucker, 5 months old.

Police say victims' families have been notified.

Police believe Tucker was dealing with mental health issues. They say Tucker had been seen walking around the apartment complex in recent days waving a gun around. Police say Tucker purchased the gun legally just days before the incident.

Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown says if someone had contacted Monroe PD, they believe this tragedy could have been prevented.

Officials say all the officers who responded to the call are devastated. They say a chaplain was brought in to talk to officers about the incident.

Brown encourages anyone who is dealing with mental health issues, or anyone who knows someone who is dealing with mental health issues, to call 911 or 211 for help.

Copyright 2020 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at knoe.com.

Latest News

WVLT News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

WVLT News

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.

WVLT News

Trike-a-thon raises $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Nearly 85 kids at Child Creations Center strolled, rode and pedaled in a trike-a-thon that raised money for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville.

WVLT News

NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day.

WVLT News

Dollywood gears up for opening amid COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Dollywood is set to begin opening next week.

Latest News

WVLT News

Gov Lee tells protesters “violence will not be tolerated”

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Governor Lee released a message to demonstrators Friday ahead of a scheduled protest, asking them to keep the movement peaceful and to not try to create an “autonomous zone.”

WVLT News

Many love the water from Love’s Creek, but is it safe?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Experts say the water could potentially cause health issues in the long run

WVLT News

CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday risk from virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and political rallies.

WVLT News

COVID-19 liability waivers become part of everyday life

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses are trying to find ways to make things work, including liability waivers.

WVLT News

BBB warns of ‘like-farming’ Facebook scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Better Business Bureau is warning users of a scam method called “like-framing" after a scam post recently circulated about a user winning an RV.

WVLT News

Alligator blamed for deadly crash in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida police said an alligator caused a crash that killed a man and injured another.