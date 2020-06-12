Mothman festival canceled because of pandemic

An annual festival that commemorates a local legend about a ``Mothman'' in West Virginia has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for the Mothman Festival said the event, scheduled for September, would be `subpar and lackluster`` if it were held.

The free festival in Point Pleasant, which features live music and cosplay, will now take place in September 2021.

There is a fee to visit the museum and for some other attractions.