Mothman festival canceled because of pandemic
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
An annual festival that commemorates a local legend about a ``Mothman'' in West Virginia has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers for the Mothman Festival said the event, scheduled for September, would be `subpar and lackluster`` if it were held.
The free festival in Point Pleasant, which features live music and cosplay, will now take place in September 2021.
There is a fee to visit the museum and for some other attractions.