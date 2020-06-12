NASCAR racer says he’s quitting over the decision to ban the Confederate flag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - One NASCAR racer announced he would stop racing after the company’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at races.

Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time driver of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, spoke out against NASCAR’s decision in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying he wouldn’t return after the 2020 racing season is over, citing the company’s decision to ban the flag.

“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over. I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love,” Ciccarelli wrote on Facebook.

Ciccarelli said he “could care less about the Confederate Flag," and said, “there are people that do and that doesn’t make them a racist.”

Ciccarelli has since deleted the Facebook post.

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from events two days after Bubba Wallace, the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, went on CNN on Monday night and called for its removal.

