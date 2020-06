NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day.

In response to nationwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes can vote in person. UCLA followed with a similar announcement. The sentiment was echoed by Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor during a Black Lives Matter protest in Knoxville last week.

Vols junior corner @alontaetaylor_ gets emotional talking about what tonight's #BlackLivesMatter protest meant to him pic.twitter.com/omBrdTdzEg — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) June 6, 2020

At other schools, coaches and players have organized team-wide voter registration efforts, marches and rallies.

The protest were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

The NCAA did not mandate a day off for athletes on election day, but instead encouraged schools to assist students in registering to vote and give them a day off from athletics.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.