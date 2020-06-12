OH--Ohio News Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Ohio-PA-NJ News Editor Christina Paciolla can be reached at 215-561-1133 or cpaciolla@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

AMERICA PROTESTS-SENATOR RACE COMMENTS

COLUMBUS — An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 480 words, photo.

ISLAND ARRESTS-OFFICERS RESIGN

TOLEDO — The police chief on a Lake Erie resort island has been placed on leave and two Put-in-Bay officers have resigned following the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart, the mayor said. By John Seewer. SENT: 320 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INVISIBLE ARMY

Public health workers fighting the coronavirus are facing growing threats from elected officials and members of the public who are frustrated with the lockdowns. They have at times turned the health workers into politicized punching bags, battering them with angry calls and physical threats. Many have chosen to leave or have been pushed out of their jobs. Ohio’s health director resigned just this week. By Michelle R. Smith, Lauren Weber and Anna Maria Barry-Jester. SENT: 1,790 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,000 words, VIRUS OUTBREAK-INVISIBLE ARMY, also moved.

BRIEFS:

— AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO: Two men from Erie, Pennsylvania, have been indicted on federal charges related to protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

— FATHER’S KILLING: A Cleveland man accused of killing his father and burying the body in their backyard has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life in prison.

— PASTOR-SEX CHARGES: A pastor accused of coercing and enticing a teenage girl into sexual activity with him at his suburban Cincinnati church has pleaded guilty to a related federal charge.

SPORTS:

BBO-SCHOTT'S NAME

CINCINNATI -- Marge Schott was a divisive figure when she owned the Cincinnati Reds, getting suspended and ultimately forced out for her racially offensive language. The community is debating what to do with facilities named in her memory. By Joe Kay. SENT: 650 words, photo.

BBO-BASEBALL DRAFT-THE UNDRAFTED

NEW YORK — Hundreds of young baseball players who would usually be celebrating being drafted by major league teams are now in limbo. The Major League Baseball draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five to save teams money because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that has undrafted high school and college players wondering what’s next for them. They could soon sign with teams – who are scrambling to identify the top undrafted talent - as free agents or opt to return to school and perhaps improve their draft position next year. By Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 750 words by 7 p.m., photos.

