Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Jun. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to apcolumbus@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Ohio and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 4:00 PM March For Ohio Families Killed By Police - March For Ohio Families Killed By Police, with participants marching from Columbus City Hall to and around the Ohio Statehouse

Location: Columbus City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH

Weblinks: http://ohorganizing.org/, https://twitter.com/ohorganizing

Contacts: Molly Shack, Ohio Organizing Collaborative, molly@ohorganizing.org, 1 614 209 7498

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 - Sunday, Jun. 14 CANCELED: Columbus Arts Festival - CANCELED: Columbus Arts Festival featuring local, national and international artists * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Columbus, OH

Weblinks: https://columbusartsfestival.org/, https://twitter.com/cbusartsfest, #CbusArtsFest

Contacts: Jami Goldstein, Greater Columbus Arts Council, jgoldstein@gcac.org, 1 614 221 8492; Jenica Richards, Columbus Arts Festival, festival@gcac.org;

--------------------

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 14 Buildings lit in red, white and blue to mark NFF 'National Day of Unity' - National Flag Foundation 'National Day of Unity', with buildings in 41 cities lighting up in red, white and blue to mark Flag Day, honor the work of coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers, and show unity across the country. Buildings being lit include the World Trade Center and several locations along Broadway in New York, Bank of America Tower in Dallas, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, along with buildings in Anchorage, AK; Austin, TX; Baltimore; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, OH; Denver; Detroit; Erie, PA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Fort Smith, AR; Fort Worth, TX; Houston; Indianapolis; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Las Vegas; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis; Nashville, TN; Oklahoma City; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Portland, OR; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Jose, CA; San Francisco; Seattle; St. Louis, MO and Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL

Weblinks: https://nationalflagfoundation.org/, https://twitter.com/NFFUSA

Contacts: Matt Beynon, BrabenderCox, mbeynon@brabendercox.com; Laura Lebaudy, BrabenderCox, llebaudy@brabendercox.com;