Update on Phase 3 for Knox County to be discussed Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department are expected to make an announcement and update on the status of Phase 3 of the reopening process on Friday.

Phase two began on May 26, two days ahead of schedule.

The Knox County Health Department issued the following guidelines for Phase 3:

Individuals

All individuals should engage in the following phase-specific practices when in public and regularly sanitize frequently touched surfaces in their homes:

• Continue following the Five Core Actions:

o Physical distancing of at least 6 feet when in public, except with members of your household – “Farther is Safer.”

o Wearing cloth face coverings when physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained. o Handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer if hands are not visibly soiled.

o Cleaning surfaces with soap and water or disinfectant.

o Staying home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine.

• Social settings and gatherings are limited to 100 people maximum. Avoid social settings of more than 100 people that do not readily allow for maximizing physical distancing.

• Non-essential travel can be resumed. Follow CDC guidelines regarding travel.

Higher-risk Individuals

• Can slowly resume public interactions but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.

• Continue following the General Guidelines for Everyone Throughout all Phases

General Guidance:

• Maintain physical distancing protocols when possible.

• When reopening or expanding services, employers individually must consider risk to patrons and employees.

• If possible, slowly transition to increasing services in order to give your organization time to build and test safety protocols.

• Limit use of common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact.

• Non-essential travel can be resumed. Follow CDC guidelines regarding travel.

• Strongly consider special accommodations, such as telework, for higher-risk individuals.

