Update on Phase 3 for Knox County to be discussed Friday
Officials with the Knox County Health Department are expected to make an announcement and update on the status of Phase 3 of the reopening process on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department are expected to make an announcement and update on the status of Phase 3 of the reopening process on Friday.
Phase two began on May 26, two days ahead of schedule.
The Knox County Health Department issued the following guidelines for Phase 3:
Individuals
All individuals should engage in the following phase-specific practices when in public and regularly sanitize frequently touched surfaces in their homes:
• Continue following the Five Core Actions:
o Physical distancing of at least 6 feet when in public, except with members of your household – “Farther is Safer.”
o Wearing cloth face coverings when physical distancing cannot be consistently maintained. o Handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitizer if hands are not visibly soiled.
o Cleaning surfaces with soap and water or disinfectant.
o Staying home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine.
• Social settings and gatherings are limited to 100 people maximum. Avoid social settings of more than 100 people that do not readily allow for maximizing physical distancing.
• Non-essential travel can be resumed. Follow CDC guidelines regarding travel.
Higher-risk Individuals
• Can slowly resume public interactions but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed.
• Continue following the General Guidelines for Everyone Throughout all Phases
General Guidance:
• Maintain physical distancing protocols when possible.
• When reopening or expanding services, employers individually must consider risk to patrons and employees.
• If possible, slowly transition to increasing services in order to give your organization time to build and test safety protocols.
• Limit use of common areas where employees are likely to congregate and interact.
• Non-essential travel can be resumed. Follow CDC guidelines regarding travel.
• Strongly consider special accommodations, such as telework, for higher-risk individuals.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.