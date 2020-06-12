Advertisement

Rise in alcohol sales during coronavirus has some concerned

By Phil Reed
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new study suggests people may be coping with the coronavirus by drinking. Nielsen research reported a 27% spike in alcohol sales since March. Iowa has reported similar spikes.

Matthew Sanford with ‘ASAC’ says he's not surprised by the increase, but he says it does concern him.

One reason is because people may be binge drinking alcohol to deal with the stress of Coronavirus. The fear of catching the virus mixed with the economic downturn and being isolated. That stress can lead to alcohol abuse.

They encourage people to reach out and talk to friends. So far, ‘ASAC’ hasn't seen a rise in calls, but they are expecting one. "We can look at past crisis and see how there's been increases in substance abuse and treatment and hospitalizations post a series of crisis that people have gone through isolation and stresses,” Sanford said.

‘ASAC’ is still helping people through teleheatlh. They start doing in person assessments on June 22nd. With restrictions being lifted on bars across Iowa, they do want to remind people to drink responsibly, and stay safe.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Great start to the weekend, showers Sunday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The start of the weekend is dry and hotter, but showers are back for the tail end of Sunday.

WVLT News

Car enthusiasts still show up despite Rod Run cancellation

Updated: 7 hours ago
While the bi-annual Rod Run was officially canceled, thousand of car enthusiast still showed up.

WVLT News

Tennessee Supreme Court delays second execution due to pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued a stay of execution for a second death row inmate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 8 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump's conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

WVLT News

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

Latest News

WVLT News

12-year-old Greenville boy protests in his driveway

Updated: 9 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy in Greenville decided to have his own protest Friday against racial inequality and injustice.

WVLT News

Group holds ‘praytest’ in Knoxville

Updated: 10 hours ago
A group gathered together Friday evening in Market Square for a praytest.

WVLT News

Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

WVLT News

Man arrested after using racial slurs at black lives matter event in Morehead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

WVLT News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

WVLT News

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.