Rise in alcohol sales during coronavirus has some concerned

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A new study suggests people may be coping with the coronavirus by drinking. Nielsen research reported a 27% spike in alcohol sales since March. Iowa has reported similar spikes.

Matthew Sanford with ‘ASAC’ says he's not surprised by the increase, but he says it does concern him.

One reason is because people may be binge drinking alcohol to deal with the stress of Coronavirus. The fear of catching the virus mixed with the economic downturn and being isolated. That stress can lead to alcohol abuse.

They encourage people to reach out and talk to friends. So far, ‘ASAC’ hasn't seen a rise in calls, but they are expecting one. "We can look at past crisis and see how there's been increases in substance abuse and treatment and hospitalizations post a series of crisis that people have gone through isolation and stresses,” Sanford said.

‘ASAC’ is still helping people through teleheatlh. They start doing in person assessments on June 22nd. With restrictions being lifted on bars across Iowa, they do want to remind people to drink responsibly, and stay safe.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.