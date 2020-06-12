Sunshine wins out this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re starting the day with some patches of fog across the region and temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.

For this afternoon sunshine becomes our biggest winner as we have temperatures reach the middle 80s.

The weekend brings much of the same with mostly sunny skies and we stay in the 80s. Only chance for rain is really limited on Sunday for the Smoky mountains.

For each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, many of those along the Cumberland Plateau and the Tennessee River Valley will enjoy plentiful sunshine and continued low humidity, making highs in the mid to upper 80s feel pleasant! Morning lows will be even nicer in the mid and upper 50s.

For parts of the Smokies and upper East Tennessee, it’s a bit of a different story. A storm system cut off from the main flow will set up shop over the Mid-Atlantic states, flinging spotty rain chances toward our mountains for the first half of next week.

Once the storm system gets caught up in the storm track again, temperatures will begin to climb back through the upper 80s into the lower 90s. Stray showers will be possibility each day, especially for the higher elevations.

