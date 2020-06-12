Suspects reportedly buy car with stolen credit card after purse snatching incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police have identified the suspects in two separate purse snatching and identity thefts involving two elderly victims.

Amiracle Turner, 19, is accused of snatching a purse from a 76-year-old woman who was entering the Belk store at the mall on June 3. Surveillance video captured the incident and showed the victim fall to the ground during the robbery.

KPD said Turner left the mall and fled the scene in a white Infiniti with Lemont Blair, 19. Blair and Turner then allegedly met with Isiah Carvin, 21, in the Champs Store inside the mall, where they used the victim’s stolen credit cards and spent nearly $400.

The same suspects are accused in a separate purse-snatching incident involving a 90-year-old on June 5. Police said the suspects stole the victim’s purse from the trunk of her car while pretending to help her load a package into the trunk.

According to police, the suspects later used the victim’s credit card to purchase a used vehicle from Wheels Auto Sales Inc. on Chapman Highway.

Carvin was arrested and charged with two counts of identity theft and one count of car burglary. Warrants have been issued for Turner and Blair. Turner faces charges including robbery and car burglary. Blair faces one county of robbery, one count of identity theft and one count of auto burglary.

Police said Amiracle Turner and Lemont Blair have not yet been located. If anyone has any information concerning their whereabouts, they are urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected as the investigation proceeds.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.