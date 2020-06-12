Tenn. teen shoots Family Dollar employee after stealing merchandise, police say
Memphis police are on the search for a suspect after a shooting at a Family Dollar Thursday.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Memphis police are on the search for a suspect after a shooting at a Family Dollar Thursday.
Police said an employee was shot while taking a break outside the store, while the suspect who stole merchandise from the store, fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a 16-year-old wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
The employee was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.