Thousands sign petition to build ‘Evelyn Mae Boswell’s Playground’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - More than 6,000 people signed an online petition to build a playground dedicated to Evelyn Boswell.

Evelyn Boswell’s remains were found in March after an AMBER ALERT was issued in February and an extensive investigation.

The petition aims to get “Evelyn Mae Boswell’s Playground” built in Blountville. Petition creators hope to have the playground include activities for children 3 months and older and an area for handicapped children.

The petition has a goal of 7,500. As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the petition had 6,050 signatures.

