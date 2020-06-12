Advertisement

Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

(AP Images)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

The bill amends previous Louisiana law that excluded water from the list of liquids that can lead to criminal charges if thrown on an officer.

The new law also removes a requirement that the offender has to be incarcerated or detained at the time that they doused the officer.

Penalties for violating the new law include a fine of no more than $500 and between 15 days and six months behind bars without the benefit of suspension of sentence.

If the officer is injured and requires medical attention, the penalty becomes a fine of no more than $1,000 or between one and five years behind bars with or without hard labor.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Great start to the weekend, showers Sunday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The start of the weekend is dry and hotter, but showers are back for the tail end of Sunday.

WVLT News

Car enthusiasts still show up despite Rod Run cancellation

Updated: 7 hours ago
While the bi-annual Rod Run was officially canceled, thousand of car enthusiast still showed up.

WVLT News

Tennessee Supreme Court delays second execution due to pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued a stay of execution for a second death row inmate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 8 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump's conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

WVLT News

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

Latest News

WVLT News

12-year-old Greenville boy protests in his driveway

Updated: 9 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy in Greenville decided to have his own protest Friday against racial inequality and injustice.

WVLT News

Group holds ‘praytest’ in Knoxville

Updated: 10 hours ago
A group gathered together Friday evening in Market Square for a praytest.

WVLT News

Man arrested after using racial slurs at black lives matter event in Morehead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

WVLT News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

WVLT News

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.