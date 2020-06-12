Advertisement

Trike-a-thon raises $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville

Nearly 85 kids at Child Creations Center strolled, rode and pedaled in a trike-a-thon that raised money for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville.
Boy rides bicycle at Child Creations Center
Boy rides bicycle at Child Creations Center(WVLT)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 85 kids at Child Creations Center strolled, rode and pedaled in a trike-a-thon that raised money for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville.

“It’s a way that kids can help other kids," said Debbie Snyder, the owner of Child Creations Center.

The child care facility and Mesa Associates, an engineering company in Knoxville, raised more than $5,000 for the organization that gives families a home away from home when they have a seriously ill child being treated at a nearby hospital.

The kids have been learning about road safety, like wearing a helmet, using traffic signals and playing on sidewalks all week.

“That’s huge. I mean just the fundamentals of proper safety practices. Because you know those become habits and that trickles on for years to come," said Nikki Vandergriff Mynatt, a mom of two at the center and Mesa Associates employee.

The goal is to do it again next year.

“We’re helping other children, and we’re doing it locally, and we’re learning safety skills, and we’re learning traffic safety, and the kids are learning that we’re giving back," said Snyder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 33 minutes ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

WVLT News

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.

WVLT News

NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day.

WVLT News

Dollywood gears up for opening amid COVID-19

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Dollywood is set to begin opening next week.

Latest News

WVLT News

Gov Lee tells protesters “violence will not be tolerated”

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Governor Lee released a message to demonstrators Friday ahead of a scheduled protest, asking them to keep the movement peaceful and to not try to create an “autonomous zone.”

WVLT News

Many love the water from Love’s Creek, but is it safe?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Experts say the water could potentially cause health issues in the long run

WVLT News

CDC posts long-awaited tips for minimizing everyday risk from virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and political rallies.

WVLT News

COVID-19 liability waivers become part of everyday life

Updated: 1 hour ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, businesses are trying to find ways to make things work, including liability waivers.

WVLT News

BBB warns of ‘like-farming’ Facebook scam

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Better Business Bureau is warning users of a scam method called “like-framing" after a scam post recently circulated about a user winning an RV.

WVLT News

Alligator blamed for deadly crash in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida police said an alligator caused a crash that killed a man and injured another.