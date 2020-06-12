Trike-a-thon raises $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 85 kids at Child Creations Center strolled, rode and pedaled in a trike-a-thon that raised money for Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville.

“It’s a way that kids can help other kids," said Debbie Snyder, the owner of Child Creations Center.

The child care facility and Mesa Associates, an engineering company in Knoxville, raised more than $5,000 for the organization that gives families a home away from home when they have a seriously ill child being treated at a nearby hospital.

The kids have been learning about road safety, like wearing a helmet, using traffic signals and playing on sidewalks all week.

“That’s huge. I mean just the fundamentals of proper safety practices. Because you know those become habits and that trickles on for years to come," said Nikki Vandergriff Mynatt, a mom of two at the center and Mesa Associates employee.

The goal is to do it again next year.

“We’re helping other children, and we’re doing it locally, and we’re learning safety skills, and we’re learning traffic safety, and the kids are learning that we’re giving back," said Snyder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.