TVA issues river traffic warning at Watts Bar Lake

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority issued a water traffic caution for Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18 due to transmission work near Watts Bar Lake in Soring City.

TVA crews will be working at four locations off the main river channel northwest of Watts Bar Dam between miles 230-233.

Officials said safety boats will be in place and watercraft operators are asked to avoid the area.

TVA warned everyone in the area to follow warnings of the safety patrol boats and personnel in the area during this time.

Marine channels 13, 16 and 81 will be monitored by the safety boats.

