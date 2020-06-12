Advertisement

VFL joins coaching ranks at Knoxville Catholic

Robert Ayers joins Steve Matthews staff at KCHS
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tere’s a former Vol and NFL star on the field with Knox Catholic football players. It’s Robert Ayers and it sounds like he’s going to be here for a while, ”To come home and to be part of what I consider a powerhouse program and a great opportunity for me to come here and give back. Coaching is a lot about teaching and mentoring players to become better men and better citizens, that’s what it’s about for me," said Ayers, who is joining Steve Matthews Staff at KCHS in addition to teaching PE and weight training at the school.

Ayers, of course, returns to Big Orange Country, where he played for Phillip Fulmer, someone he’s proud to have back on campus and leading the Athletic Department, ”When coach Fulmer came back, the respect factor came back. There’s not many things I like more than my Vols. I’m super proud of what he’s done , super proud to say I’m a Vol and I’m super proud of the steps they’ve made with the whole social injustice and I’m proud of my school for taking the stance that they did.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The NCAA is encouraging its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day.

WVLT News

Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

WVLT News

Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder hit. 336 in two seasons on Rocky Top.

Sports

Vitello talks Crochet, the draft and Tennessee baseball

Updated: 21 hours ago
Coach Vitello talks about pitcher Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft

Latest News

WVLT News

Former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer confident in return of college football

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Maryville native Roy Kramer is confident it’ll be football time in Tennessee again soon.

Sports

Trey Smith Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
Vol lineman Trey Smith named the the second squad of the Walter Camp preseason All-America team.

WVLT News

Vols pitcher Garrett Crochet drafted 11th overall by White Sox

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
University of Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet heard his name called in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday night. The 6′6″ lefty was drafted by the xyz.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

Sports

SEC Football Media Days changes to a virtual event

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
The time for talking SEC football is fast approaching, but due to concerns over Covid-19, the annual media sessions will be held on line in a virtual format. This years event had been scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta.

High School

South-Doyle standout making a difference

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
Mizzou freshman named Greater Knoxville Sports hall of Fame male Amateur Athlete of the Year