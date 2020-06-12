VFL joins coaching ranks at Knoxville Catholic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tere’s a former Vol and NFL star on the field with Knox Catholic football players. It’s Robert Ayers and it sounds like he’s going to be here for a while, ”To come home and to be part of what I consider a powerhouse program and a great opportunity for me to come here and give back. Coaching is a lot about teaching and mentoring players to become better men and better citizens, that’s what it’s about for me," said Ayers, who is joining Steve Matthews Staff at KCHS in addition to teaching PE and weight training at the school.

Ayers, of course, returns to Big Orange Country, where he played for Phillip Fulmer, someone he’s proud to have back on campus and leading the Athletic Department, ”When coach Fulmer came back, the respect factor came back. There’s not many things I like more than my Vols. I’m super proud of what he’s done , super proud to say I’m a Vol and I’m super proud of the steps they’ve made with the whole social injustice and I’m proud of my school for taking the stance that they did.”

