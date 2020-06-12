Vitello talks Crochet, the draft and Tennessee baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was as proud as he could be Thursday afternoon. The head coach watched his ace pitcher, left-hander Garrett Crochet, be selected 11th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

Crochet is the highest Vol pitcher selected since Luke Hochevar was taken number one overall by the Royals in 2006. He’s also the highest Vol selected since Nick Senzel by the Reds back in 2016.

As for Crochet’s selection Vitello said, “I really think it was the best case scenario for him last night because the organization is a fit, they worked their butts off to get to know him, and they could be a playoff contender this year.”

As for what Crochet’s selection means to the program Vitello said, “You could look at the negative and say that he didn’t get to fulfill everything he could do for us here, but what a great feeling to have something to celebrate. I texted a buddy that this feels like a Friday night win, I couldn’t go to sleep last night. It’s been a while since Vol fans have had anything really to celebrate about concrete and that was one thing.”

