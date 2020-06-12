Advertisement

Vitello talks Crochet, the draft and Tennessee baseball

The head coach watched his ace pitcher, left-hander Garrett Crochet, selected 11th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.
Vols head baseball coach talks Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft
Vols head baseball coach talks Garrett Crochet and MLB Draft(Rick Russo)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello was as proud as he could be Thursday afternoon. The head coach watched his ace pitcher, left-hander Garrett Crochet, be selected 11th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox.

Crochet is the highest Vol pitcher selected since Luke Hochevar was taken number one overall by the Royals in 2006. He’s also the highest Vol selected since Nick Senzel by the Reds back in 2016.

As for Crochet’s selection Vitello said, “I really think it was the best case scenario for him last night because the organization is a fit, they worked their butts off to get to know him, and they could be a playoff contender this year.”

As for what Crochet’s selection means to the program Vitello said, “You could look at the negative and say that he didn’t get to fulfill everything he could do for us here, but what a great feeling to have something to celebrate. I texted a buddy that this feels like a Friday night win, I couldn’t go to sleep last night. It’s been a while since Vol fans have had anything really to celebrate about concrete and that was one thing.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

WVLT News

Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder hit. 336 in two seasons on Rocky Top.

WVLT News

Former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer confident in return of college football

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Maryville native Roy Kramer is confident it’ll be football time in Tennessee again soon.

Sports

Trey Smith Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

Updated: 13 hours ago
Vol lineman Trey Smith named the the second squad of the Walter Camp preseason All-America team.

Latest News

WVLT News

Vols pitcher Garrett Crochet drafted 11th overall by White Sox

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
University of Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet heard his name called in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday night. The 6′6″ lefty was drafted by the xyz.

WVLT News

NASCAR bans Confederate flag from events

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
NASCAR announced in a Tweet Wednesday the decision to ban confederate flags from events.

Sports

SEC Football Media Days changes to a virtual event

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT
The time for talking SEC football is fast approaching, but due to concerns over Covid-19, the annual media sessions will be held on line in a virtual format. This years event had been scheduled for July 13-16 in Atlanta.

High School

South-Doyle standout making a difference

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
Mizzou freshman named Greater Knoxville Sports hall of Fame male Amateur Athlete of the Year

WVLT News

NASCAR unveils plan to welcome back fans

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
The sport of NASCAR has returned to action, but has done so without fans in the stands. That will all change beginning with the June 14th race at Homestead, Florida.

Sports

Graduate transfer Johnson headed to Wake Forest, not ETSU

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Graduate transfer Jalen Johnson has decided to play at Wake Forest instead of East Tennessee State.