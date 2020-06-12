Advertisement

Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder hit .336 in two seasons on Rocky Top.
Al Soularie bats for Tennessee against Missouri
Al Soularie bats for Tennessee against Missouri(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie is headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder was taken with the 59th pick by the Minnesota Twins.

He becomes the second Tennessee player drafted this year, after left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet was picked 11th overall in the first round Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Texan hit .336 in two seasons on Rocky Top. Soularie started in all but one game and was batting .267 with five home runs before the season was suspended in mid-March. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 29th round of the 2018 draft.

Soularie is due a $1,185,500 bonus under MLB’s slot system.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Knoxville entrepreneur promotes unity with clothing brand

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Knoxville entrepreneur says his clothing brand promotes unity through positivity.

WVLT News

Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

WVLT News

Woman dead after shooting on East Magnolia Avenue

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Knoxville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday night on East Magnolia Avenue.

WVLT News

Tennessee trailer manufacturer to pay overtime violations

Updated: 7 hours ago
A New Tazewell trailer manufacturer will pay $134,799 in back wages to 408 employees to resolve overtime violations, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Latest News

WVLT News

600,000 jobless claims filed in Tennessee during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
More than 21,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Tennessee last week, bringing the total number of jobless people who have sought government payouts during the new coronavirus outbreak to 600,000, state officials said Thursday.

WVLT News

5th Tennessee jailer pleads guilty to punching inmate

Updated: 7 hours ago
A former Tennessee corrections officer pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching an inmate and lying about it afterward.

WVLT News

New shelter aims to rescue girls from human trafficking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
An ugly truth is happening right here in East Tennessee even though many choose to ignore it. Children are falling victim to human trafficking at the hands of their own family members.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Lower humidity through the weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Lower humidity means pleasant weather for the middle of June.

WVLT News

Tennessee lawmakers look to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would provide nursing homes, grocery stores and other businesses sweeping protections from coronavirus lawsuits.

WVLT News

Black Lives Matter protest in Clinton draws hundreds

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter protest has drawn at least 200 people to Clinton Thursday evening.