Vols’ Soularie selected by Twins in 2nd round of MLB Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie is headed to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The preseason first-team all-SEC outfielder was taken with the 59th pick by the Minnesota Twins.

He becomes the second Tennessee player drafted this year, after left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet was picked 11th overall in the first round Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Texan hit .336 in two seasons on Rocky Top. Soularie started in all but one game and was batting .267 with five home runs before the season was suspended in mid-March. He was originally drafted by the Cardinals in the 29th round of the 2018 draft.

Soularie is due a $1,185,500 bonus under MLB’s slot system.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.