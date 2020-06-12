What makes rainbows in East Tenn. so special? NOAA explains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rainbows have been a common sight over East Tennessee in the past few weeks.

Dozens of photos submitted by WVLT viewers show vibrant double rainbows streaking the sky all across the area.

Autoplay Caption

But what makes East Tennessee such a special place to catch a magical glimpse of the colorful phenomenon? Meteorologist Anthony Cavallucci at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration office in Morristown says the answer might be less surprising than you might think.

East Tennessee is prone to pop-up evening storms during the summer months which can help create the perfect conditions to catch a rainbow.

“You know, those ideal conditions of showers occurring in the evening with the sun at your back, really does produce good rainbow producing conditions,” said Cavallucci. “I can’t say that Knoxville is any better than say, Hawaii.”

Although the conditions might not be extraordinary, East Tennessee does have a little something extra that helps create amazing rainbow photography.

“I think one of the things that makes rainbows so pretty around here is obviously our terrain. So we have the Smoky Mountains as a backdrop and that can make for some beautiful pictures” said Cavallucci.

Spotters interested in experiencing the best rainbow views should look outside on days with spotty showers early in the morning or in the early evening time with the sun to their back.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.