Woman dead after shooting on East Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting Thursday night on East Magnolia Avenue. Police said officers responded to BJ’s Food Mart at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. Officers found the victim, who hasn’t been identified yet, in the parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

KPD said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe that a male suspect shot the victim after a dispute and ran away. KPD said it appears that the victim and suspect knew one another.

Knoxville Police said the suspect has not been found, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.