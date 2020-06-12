WVLT Weather: Lower humidity through the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front, drier air and slightly cooler temperatures have moved in.

Thanks to that drier air, we should enjoy another fairly cool morning on Friday. Look for clear skies, light winds and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start the day.

For each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, many of those along the Cumberland Plateau and the Tennessee River Valley will enjoy plentiful sunshine and continued low humidity, making highs in the mid to upper 80s feel pleasant! Morning lows will be even nicer in the mid and upper 50s.

For parts of the Smokies and upper East Tennessee, it’s a bit of a different story. A storm system cut off from the main flow will set up shop over the Mid-Atlantic states, flinging spotty rain chances toward our mountains for the first half of next week.

Once the storm system gets caught up in the storm track again, temperatures will begin to climb back through the upper 80s into the lower 90s. Stray showers will be possibility each day, especially for the higher elevations.

