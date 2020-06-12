Advertisement

WVLT Weather: Lower humidity through the weekend

Behind the cold front, lower humidity is a nice treat for mid June.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front, drier air and slightly cooler temperatures have moved in.

Thanks to that drier air, we should enjoy another fairly cool morning on Friday. Look for clear skies, light winds and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start the day.

For each of Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, many of those along the Cumberland Plateau and the Tennessee River Valley will enjoy plentiful sunshine and continued low humidity, making highs in the mid to upper 80s feel pleasant! Morning lows will be even nicer in the mid and upper 50s.

For parts of the Smokies and upper East Tennessee, it’s a bit of a different story. A storm system cut off from the main flow will set up shop over the Mid-Atlantic states, flinging spotty rain chances toward our mountains for the first half of next week.

Once the storm system gets caught up in the storm track again, temperatures will begin to climb back through the upper 80s into the lower 90s. Stray showers will be possibility each day, especially for the higher elevations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mostly sunny this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:37 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Less humid, not as hot late week

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Strong storms this evening, drier late week

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Storms ending, drier air moving in

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Strong storms are possible until 8 PM Wednesday evening.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered showers and isolated storms this afternoon

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Pockets of heavy rain, storms likely Wednesday

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Storms Wednesday, drier late week

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Scattered rain and storms today

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
While the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have moved into the Midwest, locally heavy rainfall will be possible on Wednesday.

Forecast

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Isolated showers this afternoon.

Weather

Get ready for more heat and rain, 2020 summer outlook for East Tennessee

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Heather Haley
It's not just extra heat and rain this summer. Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley has everything you need to know to make your summer 2020 plans.

Weather

Lenoir City storm damage consistent with 80 mph winds

Updated: Apr. 25, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By WVLT News
Residents in Lenoir City experienced power outages and damage Saturday night after a line of severe storms swept through East Tennessee.