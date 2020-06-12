Zach Daniels taken with final pick of 4th round by Astros

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee junior outfielder Zach Daniels becomes the third Vol off the board in the 2020 MLB Draft.

The Georgia native was taken with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.

Daniels reportedly will agree to terms with the Astros, per The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

Fourth round pick Zach Daniels already has an agreement in place to sign with the Astros — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 12, 2020

The 2020 Round Rock Classic MVP was rated as the No. 48 overall prospect by D1Baseball.com and the No. 17 overall SEC prospect by Baseball America.

Daniels hit .357/.478/.750 this spring, but never got to showcase his talents against tougher competition in SEC play.

He is one of just 10 players in SEC Tournament history to hit a pinch-hit home run.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.