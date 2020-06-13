12-year-old Greenville boy protests in his driveway

A 12-year-old boy in Greenville decided to have his own protest Friday against racial inequality and injustice.

Seventh grader Wyatt Zinn made signs that say Black Lives Matter and he's been holding them up in his driveway in Greenville as people pass by and honk horns and wave.

Zinn says he wanted to do this to make people smile. "If I make people's day it makes my day to do it. It makes me feel good."

Zinn is home schooled and tells us he wants to do this everyday and encourages others to do the same.