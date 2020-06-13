Active cases of COVID-19 increase to 118 in Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

Thursday marked the second straight day Knox County reached its highest active case count to date.

There are now 557 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

The breakdown of numbers is below:

Positive cases: 557

Recovered: 434

Active cases: 118

Death: 5

Hospitalizations: 55

Currently Hospitalized: 8

For a more detailed look at the Knox County, numbers and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the

KCHD website

