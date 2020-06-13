Active cases of COVID-19 increase to 118 in Knox Co.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday marked the second straight day Knox County reached its highest active case count to date.
There are now 557 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.
The breakdown of numbers is below:
Positive cases: 557
Recovered: 434
Active cases: 118
Death: 5
Hospitalizations: 55
Currently Hospitalized: 8
For a more detailed look at the Knox County, numbers and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the
