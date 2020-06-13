Advertisement

Active cases of COVID-19 increase to 118 in Knox Co.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Knox County increased Saturday to 118, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.
Knox County
Knox County(WVLT)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday marked the second straight day Knox County reached its highest active case count to date.

There are now 557 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Knox County.

The breakdown of numbers is below:

Positive cases: 557

Recovered: 434

Active cases: 118

Death: 5

Hospitalizations: 55

Currently Hospitalized: 8

For a more detailed look at the Knox County, numbers and information about COVID-19 services and resources visit the

KCHD website

