Atlanta police shoot, kill DUI suspect after struggle

ATLANTA, Georgia. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia said a DUI suspect who resisted being taken into custody by Atlanta police for drunk driving has been shot and killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the shooting that happened at a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday.

Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive-through who was asleep, causing customers to drive around the vehicle.

According to GBI, the officers attempted to place the man into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. The man resisted and a struggle ensued, leading the officer to deploy a taser.

The GBI said witnesses saw the man grab the taser away from the officer.

“It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the taser,” said the GBI in a statement.

According to a statement, the man was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery.

One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

The GBI said it is trying to identify next of kin. Neither the identity of the man nor the officer involved has been released.

The case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

