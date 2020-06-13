Boats paraded to celebrate President Trump’s birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Boats across Knoxville were decorated and paraded down the river on Saturday, June 13 to celebrate President Trump’s birthday.

According to a release, people to celebrated President Trump’s birthday ‘with a show of patriotism and support for our nation and president by decorating your boats as if it was a 4th of July parade’.

The parade started on Loyston Point and ended past the 33 bridge by Bubba Brews.

President Trump turns 74 on June 14.

