Car enthusiasts still show up despite Rod Run cancellation

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re planning to head to the Smokies this weekend, expect heavy traffic. While Rod Run was officially canceled, thousands of car enthusiasts still showed up.

“We’ve got a lot of cars out here,” Wesley Garland said. “We come up here all the time, every show. I put mine up for sale a lot of times, and we just enjoy getting out with the cars.”

While the spring Rod Run was rescheduled for this weekend, it was later called off. Many hot rod fans didn’t let the official cancellation keep them away.

“We started seeing posts on the internet about everybody was coming anyways, and then the police department put out a post saying it was okay to come,” Garland said "Everybody ended up showing up."

Thousands of car enthusiasts came to see and be seen with some of the coolest cars around.

“It gets in your blood,” Garland said “As I was growing up my dad kept me at car shows, so I still do it.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.