COVID-19 recoveries surpass 19,000 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of Tennessee increased to 29,541 as of June 13. 19,731 patients recovered and 472 people in Tennessee have died from the virus.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

