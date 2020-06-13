Dogwood Arts installing art exhibitions across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dogwood Arts are scheduled to complete art exhibitions across Knoxville over the weekend.

The 2020 Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition will include 18 new large-scale, outdoor sculptures throughout the city.

According to a release, on Saturday, June 13, portions of Clinch and Union Avenues will be closed intermittently to make way for cranes, fork-lifts, and artist crews to install the 11 sculptures in the park.

The following locations will have sculptures by Dogwood Arts:

-Zoo Knoxville

-UT Gardens

-McGhee Tyson Airport

-Oak Ridge

-ORNL Federal Credit Unions

