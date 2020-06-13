Dogwood Arts installing art exhibitions across Knoxville
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dogwood Arts are scheduled to complete art exhibitions across Knoxville over the weekend.
The 2020 Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition will include 18 new large-scale, outdoor sculptures throughout the city.
According to a release, on Saturday, June 13, portions of Clinch and Union Avenues will be closed intermittently to make way for cranes, fork-lifts, and artist crews to install the 11 sculptures in the park.
The following locations will have sculptures by Dogwood Arts:
-Zoo Knoxville
-UT Gardens
-McGhee Tyson Airport
-Oak Ridge
-ORNL Federal Credit Unions
