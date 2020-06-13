Advertisement

Great start to the weekend, showers Sunday

What a spectacular sunset!(Meghan Gulledge)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Gorgeous weather is here to stay for Saturday – and much of Sunday.

Starting later Sunday afternoon, a storm based in the mid Atlantic states will bring low-end ain chances and a brief slightly cooler weather pattern to the east Tennessee valley and mountains.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We eventually fall to the low right around 60° in Knoxville Saturday morning, with the middle 50s at higher terrain.

Saturday is very similar to Friday. There is barely a cloud in the sky, and while there is a little haze, air quality should be pretty good. We climb back to the upper 80s, with some lower 80s in SE Kentucky and on the Plateau.

AVERAGE LOW: 64°

AVERAGE HIGH: 85°

LOOKING AHEAD:

There’s a fairly small chance of rain on Sunday and Monday, primarily in the mountains and in far NE Tennessee. A few of those storms will work into the Valley, at least on Sunday afternoon, and coverage looks a little bit better. A system over the Mid-Atlantic keeps most of the rain threat way up in the Smoky Mountains but one or two showers could dribble into the Valley.

We’re in the middle 80s Sunday and Monday, as additional cloud-cover from that complex of showers keeps us just a tad cooler.

Finally that storm leaves in the middle of next week. That allows highs to get to a more classic ‘summer’ feel, with heat, humidity, and a few pop up showers each day.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

