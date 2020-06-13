Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton felt sick when he heard the Cavaliers' season was over. Cleveland is one of eight teams excluded from the NBA's return to play scheduled in Florida next month. Sexton hoped the Cavs would be able to play at least some of the 17 games that remained when the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. Sexton and Cavs star forward Kevin Love say they hope the league does something for the teams not invited to play at Disney. The league has talked about potentially adding mini-camps and perhaps a tournament for the teams to offset a competitive disadvantage.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marge Schott’s slurs and other offensive comments while she owned the Cincinnati Reds have organizations in her hometown reconsidering the use of her name on facilities. She died in 2004, but her name is still prominent in the community. Most of her estate went to a foundation that funds a wide range of philanthropic ventures, from the Cincinnati Zoo to a baseball stadium on the University of Cincinnati’s campus. A private high school in Cincinnati has become the first to strip her name from two facilities to which she donated.