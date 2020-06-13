Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her friend’s mother in Ohio last year. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the girl, who was 15 at the time of the May 2019 attack in New Carlisle, was charged with murder and attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to both counts Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced July 10. Her friend, who was 13 at the time of the slaying and is now 14, is awaiting trial as a juvenile. The older girl’s plea agreement calls on her to testify if the younger girl’s case goes to trial.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. Republican Sen. Stephen Huffman has apologized but remains under pressure to resign his Senate seat. The remarks were made Tuesday during a committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. TeamHealth, where Huffman worked as an emergency room doctor, fired him Thursday. A spokesman said the comments were inconsistent with the health company’s commitment to tolerance and diversity.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men from Erie, Pennsylvania, have been indicted on federal charges related to protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They now face charges including conspiracy to riot. The U.S. Justice Department says they were detained May 30 in Cleveland. Prosecutors say the men were carrying a backpack filled with fire-starting materials, a hammer and spray paint. Roughly 100 people were arrested that day in Cleveland during protests that left dozens of downtown storefronts in ruins. An attorney for one of the defendants says the government hasn't produced evidence he participated in rioting. Court records don’t indicate whether the second man has a lawyer.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The mayor on a Lake Erie resort island says the police chief has been placed on leave and two officers have resigned after the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart. Police body cameras show officers using stun guns on at least two people during the stop last weekend. It all began when two white Put-in-Bay officers said the operator of the golf cart was driving recklessly. In all, nine people were arrested but most of the charges have been dropped. Village Mayor Jessica Dress said Thursday there will be a thorough review of what happened.