Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

WOMAN STABBED-TEENS CHARGED

Teenage girl pleads in stabbing death of friend's mother

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of her friend’s mother in Ohio last year. The Springfield News-Sun reports that the girl, who was 15 at the time of the May 2019 attack in New Carlisle, was charged with murder and attempted murder. She pleaded guilty to both counts Thursday in Clark County Common Pleas Court. She will be sentenced July 10. Her friend, who was 13 at the time of the slaying and is now 14, is awaiting trial as a juvenile. The older girl’s plea agreement calls on her to testify if the younger girl’s case goes to trial.

AMERICA PROTESTS-SENATOR RACE COMMENTS

Ohio senator fired over remarks about black people, hygiene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker has been fired from his job as a physician after questioning at a hearing whether “the colored population” was contracting coronavirus at disproportionate rates because they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. Republican Sen. Stephen Huffman has apologized but remains under pressure to resign his Senate seat. The remarks were made Tuesday during a committee hearing on whether racism should be declared a public health crisis. TeamHealth, where Huffman worked as an emergency room doctor, fired him Thursday. A spokesman said the comments were inconsistent with the health company’s commitment to tolerance and diversity.

AMERICA PROTESTS-OHIO

2 Pennsylvania men face charges in Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men from Erie, Pennsylvania, have been indicted on federal charges related to protests in Cleveland over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They now face charges including conspiracy to riot. The U.S. Justice Department says they were detained May 30 in Cleveland. Prosecutors say the men were carrying a backpack filled with fire-starting materials, a hammer and spray paint. Roughly 100 people were arrested that day in Cleveland during protests that left dozens of downtown storefronts in ruins. An attorney for one of the defendants says the government hasn't produced evidence he participated in rioting. Court records don’t indicate whether the second man has a lawyer.

ISLAND ARRESTS-OFFICERS RESIGN

2 officers resign, chief on leave after golf cart arrests

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The mayor on a Lake Erie resort island says the police chief has been placed on leave and two officers have resigned after the arrests of a group of black tourists riding on a golf cart. Police body cameras show officers using stun guns on at least two people during the stop last weekend. It all began when two white Put-in-Bay officers said the operator of the golf cart was driving recklessly. In all, nine people were arrested but most of the charges have been dropped. Village Mayor Jessica Dress said Thursday there will be a thorough review of what happened.

ELECTION 2020-PROTESTS BATTLEGROUND

Protests in Trump country test his hold in rural white areas

Hundreds of protests over black injustice have cropped up in small cities in rural areas across the upper Midwest and Rust Belt, many with their own lingering current of white supremacy and racial unrest. Across Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, more than 200 such demonstrations have taken place, many in counties President Donald Trump carried resoundingly in 2016. The movement presents a test of the president’s ability to reassemble in whole this older, white voting bloc. If he's outnumbered by even marginally reignited opposition, his hold on the White House could face a serious challenge.

PASTOR-SEX CHARGES

Pastor pleads guilty to coercing teen into sexual activity

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pastor accused of coercing and enticing a teenage girl into sexual activity with him at his suburban Cincinnati church has pleaded guilty to a related federal charge. Prosecutors say Cesar Agusto Guerrero Jr., of Liberty Township, admitted engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl at his church office in Sharonville last year. They alleged that Guerrero said it was a “cleansing process” and told the teen God was speaking to him. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty this week. He’ll be sentenced later. Prosecutors say both sides recommended a 10-year prison sentence. A message seeking comment was sent Friday to his public defender.

FATHER'S KILLING

Man gets life in prison for killing dad, burying him in yard

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man accused of killing his father and burying the body in their backyard has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life in prison. Cuyahoga County prosecutors say 22-year-old Devontey Brown also pleaded guilty to theft and corpse abuse charges and was sentenced Thursday to life behind bars, with the possibility of parole after 18 years. Prosecutors alleged he shot his father in June 2018 to get access to his money. Authorities say Brown confessed after he was arrested in Michigan the following month in a different matter. Messages seeking comment were left Friday for Brown’s attorneys.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO

Dr. Amy Acton resigns; guided governor to praise on pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The health director who helped Ohio’s Republican governor win glowing reviews for his pandemic response has resigned. Thursday's announcement about Dr. Amy Acton came after she cultivated a fan base but also brought out critics who loathed her uses of emergency powers. She helped DeWine make early decisions that appeared to overreact at the time but proved prophetic. He was the first governor to close schools statewide. And Acton seized headlines when she called off the state’s presidential primary hours before polls opened. She plans to stay on as a health adviser to DeWine. Health Department general counsel Lance Himes will lead the department for now.

PEOPLE-JOHN JACK HANNA

Jack Hanna to retire from Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — John “Jack” Hanna has announced plans to retire from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after 42 years. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Hanna will finish the remainder of the year and retain the zoo’s director emeritus title. Hanna says it is time to dedicate more time to family life and hiking with his wife, Suzi. Hanna first moved to Ohio in 1965 to attend Muskingum University where he met Suzi. He started as the zoo’s director in 1978 and served until 1992 when he earned the title of director emeritus. Hanna has written 15 books and won five Emmy’s for “Into the Wild.”

ELECTION 2020-VOTING

'It's broken': Fears grow about patchwork US election system

ATLANTA (AP) — Political leaders and election experts are concerned about the strength of the U.S. voting system ahead of the November presidential contest. With less than five months to go, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic. That's because of long lines disproportionately affecting voters of color in places with a history of voter suppression, a dramatic shortage of poll workers scared away by the coronavirus and an emerging consensus that it could take several days to determine a winner because of an increase in mail voting.