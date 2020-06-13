OH Lottery
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
14-19-57-67-70, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, nineteen, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
3-7-8
(three, seven, eight)
0-1-0
(zero, one, zero)
5-5-5-8
(five, five, five, eight)
3-4-1-4
(three, four, one, four)
9-9-6-8-4
(nine, nine, six, eight, four)
9-3-1-8-0
(nine, three, one, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
01-02-06-11-33
(one, two, six, eleven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000