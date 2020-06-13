Advertisement

Oklahoma woman gets 17 years for 5-year-old grandson’s hot-car death

An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a murder charge for leaving her 5-year-old grandson to die inside a hot car while she gambled at a casino.
(KY3)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (AP) -An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a murder charge for leaving her 5-year-old grandson to die inside a hot car while she gambled at a casino.

According to court records, fifty-year-old Alanna Jean Orr was caring for her grandson on June 21, 2018, when she went to a casino in Harrah.

Authorities say the boy died when he was left inside a car for six hours as temperatures approached 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Orr was sentenced Thursday and pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder by child neglect in Indian Country.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Cops investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

WVLT News

Mississippi faces reckoning on Confederate emblem in flag

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Confederate symbol has been embedded in the Mississippi flag for more than 125 years.

WVLT News

Silent march held in memory of George Floyd

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Saturday morning many participated in a silent march in memory of George Floyd.

WVLT News

Tennessee fire department raises money for safety equipment through spaghetti dinner

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department is raising money for new safety gear for the firefighters.

WVLT News

Texas trooper secretly pays for 92-year-old woman’s tires

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 92-year-old woman gets to thank the trooper for paying for her tires.

Latest News

WVLT News

Crews removing Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol rotunda

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Saturday, crews came together to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda.

WVLT News

Boats paraded to celebrate President Trump’s birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Boats across Knoxville were decorated and paraded down the river on Saturday, June 13 to celebrate President Trump’s birthday.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Cut-off storm brings rain back Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cut-off storm brings rain chances back to East Tennessee early next week.

WVLT News

Teen dead, toddler injured in shootout between cars in Memphis

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 2-year-old girl was hit with a shrapnel shell when her parents’ car was caught in the middle of a shootout that left one person dead.

WVLT News

Dogwood Arts installing art exhibitions across Knoxville

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dogwood Arts are scheduled to complete art exhibitions across Knoxville over the weekend.

WVLT News

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 19,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.