Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (AP) -A man who was turned away from a bar in Texas shot and wounded at least eight people Friday night.

Police were searching for the gunman, who fled the scene late Friday night, said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus at a briefing Saturday morning.

“The gunman was part of a small group that left a bar in northern San Antonio and walked across the street to Rebar, a large nightspot that often has live music and DJ performances. The group was turned away at the door because they were ‘inebriated,’” said McManus.

McManus said one of the members of the group responded by saying, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.”

According to the police chief, the man walked back to his car across the street, got a long rifle, walked back to the Rebar parking lot, and opened fire.

The victims were five women and three men between the ages of 23 and 41. Their exact conditions weren’t immediately known, but McManus characterized them as stable at local hospitals, where they took themselves. The most serious injury was suffered by someone who was shot in the back, he said.

The police chief added, two others were grazed but didn’t accept treatment.

The shooter remains at large, McManus said he didn’t believe there was any risk to the area.

