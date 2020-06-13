Advertisement

Protesters gather for 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday night marks the 15th night of protesting in downtown Lexington.

Tonight’s crowd was smaller than the others we’ve been covering the past two weeks.

Protesters say they’re seeing changes, noting the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue in the Capitol Rotunda-- but they say they’ll keep marching.

They did stop at police headquarters, but no officers were out.

After a few minutes, protesters waved bacon over the barricades and moved to the back entrance to do more of the same. Officers were seen riding on bikes, but none of them approached the crowd.

Protesters also marched to cheapside to take a moment of silence and a break. The owner of Centro, a bar located at cheapside, provided water saying he and his employees want to be allies.

“The name cheapside needs to be changed," said Centro employee Andy Burks. "It’s evident with the protesting outside, it’s evident with how the worlds reacting. I think every city across the nation, the world, should do their part to write these runs, track history as best we can and future or our kids futures.”

Protesters say they plan to “risk arrest” Saturday morning at 7:30 at the Southland Christian Church march as well as Sunday night.

Friday’s protest ended around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Great start to the weekend, showers Sunday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The start of the weekend is dry and hotter, but showers are back for the tail end of Sunday.

WVLT News

Car enthusiasts still show up despite Rod Run cancellation

Updated: 7 hours ago
While the bi-annual Rod Run was officially canceled, thousand of car enthusiast still showed up.

WVLT News

Tennessee Supreme Court delays second execution due to pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued a stay of execution for a second death row inmate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WVLT News

Trump administration revokes transgender health protection

Updated: 8 hours ago
In a move applauded by President Donald Trump's conservative religious base, his administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.

Latest News

WVLT News

12-year-old Greenville boy protests in his driveway

Updated: 9 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy in Greenville decided to have his own protest Friday against racial inequality and injustice.

WVLT News

Group holds ‘praytest’ in Knoxville

Updated: 10 hours ago
A group gathered together Friday evening in Market Square for a praytest.

WVLT News

Throwing water on officers becomes a crime in La.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Foster
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, June 12, signed a bill into law that makes it a crime to throw water on members of law enforcement.

WVLT News

Man arrested after using racial slurs at black lives matter event in Morehead

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A man is in jail following an incident at the black lives matter event in Morehead last weekend.

WVLT News

Honor Flight trips suspended for rest of 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
This is an extension of their already mandated suspension of trips due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

WVLT News

Lady A to perform at Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, days after changing name

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lady A will perform live at the Grand Ole Opry just two days after the group changed its name.