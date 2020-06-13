Advertisement

Signature HealthCARE remains closed to visitors

Signature HealthCARE announced it will remain closed to visitors until further notice due to decisions surrounding COVID-19.
(WTVY News 4)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020
“Our diligence in identifying and containing the virus’s spread is a 24/7 responsibility and commitment to the safety of our residents and staff. It is for this very reason, as we strive to gain the upper hand on this viral enemy, that no Signature HealthCARE facility in Tennessee will reopen for limited visitation on June 15. But we are working hard every day to devise a plan that will permit us to re-open facilities as soon as possible, under CMS guidelines and the direction from the Department of Health,” Signature HealthCARE said in a statement.

According to a release, the facility said it took Governor Bill Lee’s plan to permit visitation at nursing home facilities in consideration but says compliance with Gov. Lee’s plan is not mandatory or required and each facility can choose whether to allow limited visitation while meeting the strict reopening guidelines Gov. Lee has mandated.

Signature HealthCARE has 25 facilities across Tennessee including Pigeon Forge Care and Rehabilitation Center.

