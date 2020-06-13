Teen dead, toddler injured in shootout between cars in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A 2-year-old girl was hit with a shrapnel shell when her parents’ car was caught in the middle of a shootout that left one person dead.

The woman who did not want to be identified was at the Sonic on Kirby Parkway in Memphis Wednesday sitting in her car with her partner and 2-year-old daughter waiting to meet someone. They were caught in between two cars with people inside shooting at each other.

“This is the scariest thing that could ever happen to a parent absolutely I mean it was terrifying,” said the woman.

The woman says she immediately covered her child and noticed her daughter had been struck in the head with the shrapnel shell.

Her daughter was released from Le Bonheur Friday. She is expected to recover. Police say people in a white Ford Escape were shooting at the people in a black Dodge Charger that ended up on Whisper Valley not far from the Sonic.

One teen in the charger was shot and his friends ran to a house in the neighborhood for help. The injured teen died.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.