Advertisement

Teen dead, toddler injured in shootout between cars in Memphis

A 2-year-old girl was hit with a shrapnel shell when her parents’ car was caught in the middle of a shootout that left one person dead.
24666753 - police lights by night
24666753 - police lights by night(WEAU)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A 2-year-old girl was hit with a shrapnel shell when her parents’ car was caught in the middle of a shootout that left one person dead.

The woman who did not want to be identified was at the Sonic on Kirby Parkway in Memphis Wednesday sitting in her car with her partner and 2-year-old daughter waiting to meet someone. They were caught in between two cars with people inside shooting at each other.

“This is the scariest thing that could ever happen to a parent absolutely I mean it was terrifying,” said the woman.

The woman says she immediately covered her child and noticed her daughter had been struck in the head with the shrapnel shell.

Her daughter was released from Le Bonheur Friday. She is expected to recover. Police say people in a white Ford Escape were shooting at the people in a black Dodge Charger that ended up on Whisper Valley not far from the Sonic.

One teen in the charger was shot and his friends ran to a house in the neighborhood for help. The injured teen died.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Cops investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

WVLT News

Mississippi faces reckoning on Confederate emblem in flag

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Confederate symbol has been embedded in the Mississippi flag for more than 125 years.

WVLT News

Silent march held in memory of George Floyd

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Saturday morning many participated in a silent march in memory of George Floyd.

WVLT News

Tennessee fire department raises money for safety equipment through spaghetti dinner

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department is raising money for new safety gear for the firefighters.

WVLT News

Texas trooper secretly pays for 92-year-old woman’s tires

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 92-year-old woman gets to thank the trooper for paying for her tires.

Latest News

WVLT News

Crews removing Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol rotunda

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Saturday, crews came together to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda.

WVLT News

Boats paraded to celebrate President Trump’s birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Boats across Knoxville were decorated and paraded down the river on Saturday, June 13 to celebrate President Trump’s birthday.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Cut-off storm brings rain back Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cut-off storm brings rain chances back to East Tennessee early next week.

WVLT News

Dogwood Arts installing art exhibitions across Knoxville

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dogwood Arts are scheduled to complete art exhibitions across Knoxville over the weekend.

WVLT News

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 19,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.