Tennessee Supreme Court delays second execution due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued a stay of execution for a second death row inmate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Byron Black’s execution was scheduled for Oct. 8, but the court moved it to April 8, 2021.

Attorneys for the 64-year-old Black had said the pandemic made it impossible to have a hearing on whether he is competent to be executed.

Tennessee’s attorney general opposed Black’s motion to delay his execution.

Black was convicted by a Nashville court of murdering his girlfriend and her daughters in 1988.

