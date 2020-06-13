Advertisement

Tennessee Supreme Court delays second execution due to pandemic

The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued a stay of execution for a second death row inmate because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Byron Black.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Byron Black.(AP)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued a stay of execution for a second death row inmate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Byron Black’s execution was scheduled for Oct. 8, but the court moved it to April 8, 2021.

Attorneys for the 64-year-old Black had said the pandemic made it impossible to have a hearing on whether he is competent to be executed.

Tennessee’s attorney general opposed Black’s motion to delay his execution.

Black was convicted by a Nashville court of murdering his girlfriend and her daughters in 1988.

