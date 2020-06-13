Advertisement

Texas trooper secretly pays for 92-year-old woman’s tires

A 92-year-old woman gets to thank the trooper who paid for her tires.
A Texas State Trooper paid more than $600 for a 92-year-old woman's tire repair.
A Texas State Trooper paid more than $600 for a 92-year-old woman's tire repair.(KHOU)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Texas. (WVLT/KHOU) -A 92-year-old Texas woman finally got to say ‘thank you’ to the trooper who paid for her tires.

KHOU reported that a Texas State Trooper paid for 92-year-old Mary Summers’ tires last week. The woman reportedly went to Integrity Tires after one of her car tires caught a flat from a nail.

A mechanic named Omar Oregueda was helping Summers, explaining that she would have to get a whole new set of tires.

“The tire on her vehicle wasn’t repairable and the other tires were shot,” Oregueda said. “They were already completely destroyed.”

The mechanic told Summers her tires were unsafe and that she would have to pay more than $600 for a new set.

The woman said the price was more than she could afford.

“I said, ‘Well, I can’t do all the tires. I can just do the one,’" Summers said. “'Just tell me much the one is going to be.'”

Summers said she did not realize there was a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper sitting right behind her, waiting for his oil change to be finished.

In a video captured from the store’s surveillance camera, you can see the trooper contemplating his next move. He can then be seen moments later getting up, walking up to the counter and leaving the store.

Soon after, Oregueda tells Summers he can replace all of her tires.

“He said, 'They’re paid for and everything.’ And I said, ‘Who paid for it?’ And he said, ‘The trooper that was in here.’ And I can hardly talk about it now because I want to cry because he did that. And he did it, and he left.”

The video shows Summers sitting in disbelief as she replays in her mind what just happened. She says her only regret is that she never got a chance to say thank you.

Trooper Drew Stoner said he didn’t pay for the tires for any sort of recognition, he said something in his gut told him to do it.

“I’m thinking, ‘What if she goes out on the road and a tire goes out on her (or) kind of falls apart on her, and she’s on the side of the road?’” Stoner said.

After being able to identify the trooper, Summers was finally able to meet him through a surprise setup.

“I’m just so thankful for you, and I’m so proud,” Summers told him after they hugged and chatted. “I’m proud to meet someone that has a heart that big. I just love you to death.”

After the trooper bought the tires, Oregueda did Summers’ oil change for free.

“For a stranger to take care of another stranger like that ... let’s all just take care of each other,” Oregueda said. "That’s what it’s about.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via KHOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT News

Cops investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community.

WVLT News

Mississippi faces reckoning on Confederate emblem in flag

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Confederate symbol has been embedded in the Mississippi flag for more than 125 years.

WVLT News

Silent march held in memory of George Floyd

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Saturday morning many participated in a silent march in memory of George Floyd.

WVLT News

Tennessee fire department raises money for safety equipment through spaghetti dinner

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department is raising money for new safety gear for the firefighters.

Latest News

WVLT News

Crews removing Jefferson Davis statue from Capitol rotunda

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Saturday, crews came together to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Capitol rotunda.

WVLT News

Boats paraded to celebrate President Trump’s birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Boats across Knoxville were decorated and paraded down the river on Saturday, June 13 to celebrate President Trump’s birthday.

Forecast

WVLT Weather: Cut-off storm brings rain back Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
A cut-off storm brings rain chances back to East Tennessee early next week.

WVLT News

Teen dead, toddler injured in shootout between cars in Memphis

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 2-year-old girl was hit with a shrapnel shell when her parents’ car was caught in the middle of a shootout that left one person dead.

WVLT News

Dogwood Arts installing art exhibitions across Knoxville

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dogwood Arts are scheduled to complete art exhibitions across Knoxville over the weekend.

WVLT News

COVID-19 recoveries surpass 19,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.