Tire marks left across ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) -Police are looking into an incident where tire marks were apparently left across the Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte Metro Police Department says they recently became aware of “what appears to be” tire marks across the mural. Police are currently reviewing the incident to determine exactly how it may have happened.

Local artists created the mural on Tryon Street between Third and Fourth streets. The work got underway Tuesday morning. Each of the 16 artists involved, working in collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT, painted their own vision for each letter.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WBTV. All rights reserved.