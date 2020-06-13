WVLT Weather: Cut-off storm brings rain back Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cut-off storm system with nowhere to go will bring scattered rain to parts of East Tennessee starting Sunday.

As for Saturday afternoon, we’re soaking up plenty of sunshine as well as enjoying that lower humidity that we’ve been blessed with. Temperatures are running up into the mid and upper 80s for highs. We’ll work out way back down through the 80s and 70s later this evening.

Later tonight, look for another clear, calm and cool stretch. Lows will dip to near 60 degrees.

The aforementioned cut-off storm system will start its residency in our area starting on Sunday. While the best chances for rain will remain over Virginia and the Carolinas, the Foothills, Smokies and upper East Tennessee will have an opportunity here locally. We’re going with a 40% chance of rain and storms for both Sunday and Monday with highs running in the low to mid 80s.

Lingering rain chances are still possible during the heat of Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoons as the cut-off storm remains nearby. We’ll climb from the lower 80s on Tuesday into the upper 80s come Thursday.

Once the stubborn cut-off system leaves, high pressure brings back some of that heat just in time for the first full weekend of summer. Highs should jump back into the lower 90s.

