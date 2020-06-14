Advertisement

9-year-old Virginia boy runs 100 miles in 30 days

A 9-year-old Virginia boy ran 100 miles in 30 days to raise $500 for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.
Published: Jun. 14, 2020
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT/WDBJ7) -A 9-year-old Virginia boy ran 100 miles in 30 days to raise $500 for the United Way of Roanoke Valley.

Nathan Lovell, ran his last 3 miles at the Cave Spring Middle School track and has soared past his goal by raising $1,900.

“We’re very, very proud, our hearts are full that Nathan wanted to do this to help out United Way and the community, and we’re very proud of him,” said Marcie Lovell, Nathan’s mother.

Nathan told WDBJ7 he feels great now that he’s completed all 100 miles.

