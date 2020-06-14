Advertisement

Atlanta authorities offering $10k reward for identity of Wendy’s arsonist

Crime Stoppers of Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward Sunday for the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for starting a fire that destroyed a Wendy's during protests Saturday night.
Crime Stoppers of Atlanta offered a $10,000 reward Sunday for the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for starting a fire that destroyed a Wendy's during protests Saturday night.(Source: CBS46)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT/CBS46) -Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons who set a Wendy’s on fire Saturday night.

CBS46 reported that a $10,000 reward is being offered for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

The Wendy’s parking lot was the scene of an officer involved shooting that left a black man dead Saturday night. The fast food restaurant was located at 125 University Avenue.

The incident sparked protests through the weekend, once of which turned violent as the Wendy’s was burned and Atlanta Fire is searching for the individual or individuals responsible for setting the restaurant ablaze.

The Atlanta Police Department released several pictures of a person they suspect was involved after a video circulated on social media showing the person dressed in black clothing appearing to be setting the building on fire.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS46. All rights reserved.

