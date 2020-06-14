Atlanta authorities offering $10k reward for identity of Wendy’s arsonist

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT/CBS46) -Crime Stoppers of Atlanta is offering a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons who set a Wendy’s on fire Saturday night.

The Wendy’s parking lot was the scene of an officer involved shooting that left a black man dead Saturday night. The fast food restaurant was located at 125 University Avenue.

The incident sparked protests through the weekend, once of which turned violent as the Wendy’s was burned and Atlanta Fire is searching for the individual or individuals responsible for setting the restaurant ablaze.

The Atlanta Police Department released several pictures of a person they suspect was involved after a video circulated on social media showing the person dressed in black clothing appearing to be setting the building on fire.

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

