Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, Atlanta Police Department announced Sunday.
Protesters set an Atlanta Wendy’s on fire near where the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks took place.(WGCL)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) -An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, Atlanta Police Department announced Sunday.

The decision follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night killing of Rayshard Brooks, 27, sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police had simmered down.

Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man.(Atlanta Police Department)
Officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty following the fatal shooting of a black man.(Atlanta Police Department)

According to a release from police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee, the terminated officer was identified as Garrett Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, and the officer placed on administrative duty is Devin Brosnan, who was hired in September 2018.

The police department released body camera and dash-camera footage from both officers.

More than 40 minutes elapse between the time Brosnan first knocks on Brooks’ car door while he’s in Wendy’s drive-through and when gunshots ring out; Rolfe arrives on the scene about 16 minutes in. The shooting is audible in footage from Rolfe’s dash camera and both officers’ body cameras but wasn’t captured on any of the four recordings provided by police. Both body cameras fall off during the struggle that ensues when Rolfe moves to handcuff Brooks after speaking to him for about 20 minutes, although Brooks is glimpsed being tased before he is shot.

Protesters on Saturday night set fire to Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was fatally shot the night before. The fire was out by 11:30 p.m. but a video showed it again aflame around 4 a.m. Sunday. Atlanta police said 36 people were arrested at protests as of midnight.

“I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who announced the police chief’s resignation and an immediate firing of the officer who opened fire at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Interim Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant will serve as interim police chief.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the deadly confrontation started with a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers’ attempts to arrest him.

Rolfe is seen on body camera video administering the field sobriety test, followed by a Breathalyzer test with Brooks’ permission. He moves to arrest Brooks after the Breathalyzer test; while he doesn’t tell Brooks the result, the machine displays a 0.108 in video captured by Rolfe’s own body camera.

The GBI released a security camera video of the shooting Saturday, which does not show Brooks’ initial struggle with police. The footage shows a man running from two white police officers as he raises a hand, which is holding an object, toward an officer a few steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires as the man keeps running, then falls to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a taser from one officer and appeared to point it at the officer as he fled. The officer fired an estimated three shots.

L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks’ family, said the officer who shot him should be charged for “unjustified use of deadly force, which equals murder.”

“You can’t have it both ways in law enforcement," said Stewart. “You can’t say a taser is a nonlethal weapon but when an African American grabs it and runs with it, now it’s some kind of deadly, lethal weapon that calls for you to unload on somebody.”

Stewart said Brooks was a father of four and had celebrated his daughter’s eighth birthday Friday before he was killed.

Demonstrators, including members of Brooks’ family, gathered Saturday outside the restaurant where Brooks was shot.

“He wasn’t causing anyone any harm,” said Crystal Brooks, Rayshard’s sister-in-law. “The police went up to the car and even though the car was parked they pulled him out of the car and started tussling with him.”

“He did grab the taser, but he just grabbed the taser and ran,” Crystal added.

Reynolds said his agents will turn over results of their investigation to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, whose office will decide whether criminal charges are warranted against either officer.

Howard said Saturday his office "has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident.”

Brooks died after being taken to an Atlanta hospital. One of the officers was treated and released for unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

