Atlanta protesters set fire to Wendy’s where police killed black man

Protesters set the Wendy’s on fire near where the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks took place.
Protesters set an Atlanta Wendy’s on fire near where the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks took place. (Source: WGCL)
Protesters set an Atlanta Wendy’s on fire near where the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks took place. (Source: WGCL)(WGCL)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT/ CNN) -Protesters in Atlanta set fire to a fast food restaurant and several cars following an officer-involved shooting that left a black man dead.

CNN reported that protesters set the Wendy’s on fire near where the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks took place. Protesters reportedly surrounded the restaurant and then made their way to Interstate 75/85 bringing traffic to a standstill.

The Wendy’s where Brooks lost his life went up in flames as well as several cars near the restaurant. A crowd gathered in the same spot earlier today, but police broke up the group with tear gas and a flash bang.

All of this came hours after the Atlanta police chief resigned and the mayor called for the officer who shot brooks to be fired.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.

