Atlanta protesters set fire to Wendy’s where police killed black man

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT/ CNN) -Protesters in Atlanta set fire to a fast food restaurant and several cars following an officer-involved shooting that left a black man dead.

CNN reported that protesters set the Wendy’s on fire near where the shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks took place. Protesters reportedly surrounded the restaurant and then made their way to Interstate 75/85 bringing traffic to a standstill.

The Wendy’s where Brooks lost his life went up in flames as well as several cars near the restaurant. A crowd gathered in the same spot earlier today, but police broke up the group with tear gas and a flash bang.

All of this came hours after the Atlanta police chief resigned and the mayor called for the officer who shot brooks to be fired.

