Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16

(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.

