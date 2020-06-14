Family’s dog mauls six-week-old South Dakota boy to death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a six-week-old South Dakota boy was mauled to death by his family’s dog.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the Belgian Malinois attacked the baby Thursday afternoon at a home in Hartford, about 15 miles northwest of Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders found the boy with several bite wounds.

He was flown by helicopter to a hospital where he died of his injuries. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has taken custody of the dog.